Chili Supper
St. Paul Lutheran Church will host a Chili Supper Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the parish hall, U.S. 40 West, Altamont.
Menu will include chili, chicken noodle soup, barbecue, chicken salad sandwiches, hot dogs, pie, desserts and drinks.
The meal is sponsored by the Women of the Church and benefits the St. Paul Food Pantry. Freewill donations will be accepted.
Newman Breakfast
The annual Newman Breakfast will be Sunday, Feb. 2, from 7 a.m. until noon at the Teutopolis Grade School Auditorium.
Menu will include McMahon Meats sausage, biscuits and gravy, french toast sticks, hash browns, scrambled eggs and sweet rolls. Also, baked goods and crafts will be available for purchase and chances.
All proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Newman Fund. Over 80 Newman Centers throughout the state of Illinois offer college students a chance to gather and practice their faith.
United Way meeting
United Way of Effingham County will have its annual meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The meeting will be held at the Effingham Event Center. Reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided.
Spirit of Caring Award recipients will be announced. Gold, Silver and Bronze companies will also be honored for their 2019 campaign accomplishments.
The public is invited to attend. Call the United Way office at 217-342-3824 to RSVP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.