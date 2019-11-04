Judicial Conference
Fourth Judicial Circuit will host a Common Ground: Community, Kids, Courts and Education Conference Thursday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Effingham Event Center, 1501 W. Fayette Ave., Effingham.
Attendees will spend the day with Leonard Sax, MD, Phd, FAAFP, author of "Why Gender Matters," "Boys Adrift," "Girls on the Edge," and New York Times bestseller "The Collapse of Parenting."
Cost is $40 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Visit fourthcircuitil.com to register. Fourth Judicial Circuit covers Christain, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Montgomery and Shelby counties. For more information, email jjc@co.effingham.il.us
Recreational Marijuana Seminar
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a seminar on the upcoming new recreational marijuana law on Dec. 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Hampton Inn and Suites, located at 1305 North Keller Drive in Effingham.
Among the topics that will be discussed are Overview of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act of Illinois; Use vs. Impairment; Legal Exposure and Claims; Rights to Privacy; Reasonable Suspicion; Testing and Consistency; Interaction with Federal Law; Medical Cannabis vs. Recreational Marijuana; Opioid Alternative Program; ADA and FMLA Issues; Adopting Policies; Testing for Accidents; Best Practices in Employee Training; and Policy Consistency.
The Labor & Employment Attorneys of Smith Amundsen LLC, will be conducting a seminar to examine the new law and talk through the statutory changes impacting Illinois employers. The discussion will emphasize how employers can diminish legal risks and protect their workforce, through policy, practice and training.
Registration can be completed at www.illinoischamber.org. Fees are $249 for members of the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, and $299 per person for non-members. There is an early registration discount of $50 off member and non-member pricing for those that register before Dec, 2.
