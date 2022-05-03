VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, May 6, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu includes oven-fried chicken, potatoes with gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea, or Lemonade for $8.
For more information, contact Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Butterfly release
HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for a butterfly release ceremony at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 19, at 5:30 p.m. in the Healing Garden of the hospital.
“The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life. We look forward to sharing in this special time with the families in our communities,” said Shawna O’Dell, director of post-acute care.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate and remember the life of a loved one who has passed. The ceremony will include a butterfly release and the reading of the names of those being honored.
If you would like to participate in the ceremony, RSVP to Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement coordinator, at 217-685-0702 or email valerie.engelbart@hshs.org. Butterflies will be released for all of those honored, but you are invited to personally release a butterfly for your loved one by reserving a butterfly for $15 to be paid prior to the ceremony.
Legacy Performing Arts
Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois invites musicians of all ages, instruments and abilities to perform at their return concert on Sunday, May 22.
Music will include original grooves and solos from Legacy's new "drum orchestra" and the show band will present musical selections or greatest hits from Elvis Presley. The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Burgess Osborne Auditorium in Mattoon.
Rehearsal for Legacy Performing Arts return concert is May 15 and before the concert on May 22. Musicians are encouraged to register or contact Program Director Chris Keniley in order to participate. Upcoming shows in June and July will feature the music of Michael Jackson and the hit Disney movie "Encanto." Legacy will also make an appearance at the Coles County Relay for Life in August performing clips of past and current shows.
To participate or learn more about Legacy visit www.ChrisKMusic.com/Legacy or email LegacyPAEnsemble@gmail.com. Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois is under the Direction of Chris Keniley and a music program provided by Chris K Music Lessons and Instrument Repairs.
