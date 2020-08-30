Mental health program
Learn more about mental health, how to stay well in these stressful times, as well as recognize warning signs in others with Samantha Kledzik, M.S., LPC and Counselor with Eastern Illinois University, through an online program Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. with Effingham Public Library.
A new CDC survey found that almost 41% of respondents are struggling with mental health issues stemming from the pandemic — both related to the coronavirus pandemic itself and the measures put in place to contain it, including physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.
“We know this year has been stressful for all of us on so many levels. It’s our goal with this presentation to give people a few simple tools to help them stay mentally healthy and in doing so, be better able to assist those around them,” explained Lisa Hutson, Reference and Programming Coordinator.
Register online at effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1. Once registered, you’ll receive an email with instructions for joining the online program.
Blood Drives
The Red Cross will host the following blood donation opportunities.
Louisville
Sept. 3 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Effingham
Sept. 2 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 3 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 5 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 8 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 9 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 10 — 12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 12 — 7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Sept. 15 —12:15-6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Teutopolis
Sept. 1 — 1-6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.