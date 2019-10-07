Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Menu for the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4–12, and ages 3 and younger eat free.
Proceeds from this breakfast will go to the Full Armor Christian Academy.
Mason Christian Church is located just off of Route 37 in Mason. For more information please call the church at 618-238-4728.
FISH meeting
Effingham County FISH Human Services will have its annual meeting and volunteer recognition luncheon Tuesday, Oct. 15, at noon at the Centenary United Methodist Church, 203 E. Grove, Effingham.
Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. FISH invites all who volunteer their time to FISH programs to the luncheon.
Salute to Veterans
Effingham County Museum will present Salute to Veterans from the 1960s and 1970s Sunday, Nov. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Those attending should sign in at the front desk of the museum in honor of or in memory of a veteran. Attendees also can tour the museum from 2 to 3 p.m. Special displays will be on the second floor, where the program will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. There will be a short presentation concluding with recognition of veterans. Light refreshments will be served.
