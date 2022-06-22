Pancake breakfast
The EAA Chapter 16 annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be Saturday, June 25, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Fly in or drive in to Shumway Innernational Airport, 19260 N. 700th Street, Shumway. The airport designator is IL05. The smooth sod airstrip is 2,338 feet long and 200 feet wide.
This is a rain or shine event but check “Shumway Innernational Airport - IL05” Facebook page on the morning of the fly-in for runway conditions.
Donations support the club's aviation projects.
Book signing
Chuck Hartke will be at the Teutopolis Event Center Sunday, July 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. to sign copies of the two books he has authored. The books also will be available for purchase.
"A Farm Boy's Journey into Politics" is his life’s story about growing up in rural St. Francis Township with his nine siblings, his time in the military and the early years of his family and farming to becoming a state representative, as well as five years as the Director of Agriculture and five years as a lobbyist in state government.
The second book is a fun children’s book entitled "The Boy Box Turtle" about love at first sight of a little girl box turtle, but before they finally meet. Many trying things happen during his search for true love.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.