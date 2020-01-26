Study Abroad
Students interested in exploring the beauty of Spanish art, history, food and language are encouraged to attend the Short-Term Study Abroad to Spain Info Session on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 4 p.m. in the Northwest Building, room 105.
The 10-day study abroad adventure will be from June 15 to 24, with two days allocated for travel time to and from Spain. Beginning in the cosmopolitan capital of Spain's Catalonia region, Barcelona, the tour group will travel through the country to the central capital of Madrid, stopping at landmarks in Seville and ending at Costa del Sol.
The study abroad opportunity is available through the Humanities and Communication Division and is open to all students. Basic knowledge of the Spanish language is encouraged, but not a requirement.
Trip fees include round-trip airfare, transportation, sightseeing tours and site visits, hotel accommodations with private bathrooms, breakfast and dinner daily, full-time multilingual tour director and a travel protection plan through Travel Protection Plan Plus. For more specific trip details, visit explorica.com/reynolds09891.
For more information about the upcoming info session, contact Casey Reynolds, Spanish/English instructor, at 217-234-5319 or creynolds50492@lakelandcollege.edu.
VFW meal
Effingham VFW Auxiliary is hosting a meal on Jan. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 1769 in Effingham to help Nina McWhorter with medical costs.
Menu is salmon patty or chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, cole slaw, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6. Other donations welcome. There also will be a raffle.
Scouts fundraiser
Scouts of Troop 335, chartered by the Effingham County Sportsman's Club, will have a fundraiser at Culver's in Effingham Feb. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Scouts will receive 10 percent of sales plus 100 percent of tips to be used for summer camp and other activities.
Time Management Class
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is offering a time management class Monday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Join time management expert and Effingham Public Library Reference Desk Coordinator Brooke Rueter as she shares a variety of time management strategies that will help make the most of your agenda and increase your daily productivity.
To register for this free program go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
Swine and Dine Breakfast
The Swine and Dine Breakfast at St. Michael School, Sigel, will be Sunday, Feb. 23, from 7 a.m. to noon.
The menu includes whole hog sausage, pancakes, scrambled/fried eggs, homemade rolls, breads, orange juice, milk and coffee.
There also will be a craft store, raffle items and mystery boxes.
