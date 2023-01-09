YMCA Open House
The Mattoon Area Family YMCA and Neal Center YMCA in Toledo will open their doors to the public for a Try The Y Open House from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at both their Mattoon and Toledo locations.
“With a new year upon us, we wanted to give the community an opportunity to experience everything that the Y has to offer,” Emily Hayden, YMCA Senior Program Director said. “We truly believe that the Y is more than just a gym, and we think people will feel that when they visit us.”
During the Try The Y event, shortened versions of some of the Y’s group fitness classes will be offered. These 20-minute sessions give visitors an opportunity to experience different formats without committing to an hourlong class.
“Group fitness classes are a great option for people who are just starting a fitness routine or who want to change up their current routine,” Trisha Louthan, YMCA Wellness Director said. “Having the accountability of a group can make a world of difference when it comes to achieving your health goals.”
Both facilities will also have their Wellness Centers, tracks, gyms and pools available for use by visitors during the event, and program directors will be on hand to share information about various healthy living opportunities that the Y offers such as the YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program and personal training.
Full event details can be found at www.mattoonymca.org.
The Newman Breakfast Fundraiser will be Sunday, Feb. 5, from 7 a.m. to noon at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast will include scrambled eggs, whole hog sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast sticks, cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice and milk. Cost is $10 for adults, $6 for ages 12 and younger and kids 3 and under eat for free. Carryouts will be available. There also will be a country store and raffle.
Over 80 Newman Centers throughout the state of Illinois offer college students a chance to gather and practice their faith. Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Newman Fund.
Those who would like to make a monetary donation to help offset the cost of the breakfast, should make checks payable to "Knights of Columbus - Newman Breakfast" and mail it to one of the following:
- Tim and Linda Hemmen, 17811 N. 1650th St., Teutopolis, IL 62467
- Steve and Shanta Will, 14331 E. 2100th Ave., Effingham, IL 62401
Anyone who donates $100 or more will receive two complimentary tickets to the breakfast, which will be waiting the morning of the breakfast at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall.
Donations of raffle items, crafts and baked goods would be appreciated. Items can be brought to the Teutopolis Banquet Hall after 6 a.m. the day of the breakfast, or call Kathy Hartke at 217-821-7076 to make other arrangements.
To help work the event, call or text Linda Hemmen at 217-343-2486.
