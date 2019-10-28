VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary on Veterans Drive will have a meal on Friday, Nov, 1, to benefit local veterans from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will be oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6.
For more information about the meal or how you can join the auxiliary and help veterans, contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
K of C Initiation
Membership in the Knights of Columbus is available to all Catholic men who are at least 18 years of age and are in communion with the Holy See and the Precepts of the Church. The Knights offer and encourage the opportunities to grow in faith and fellowship with other Catholic men and their families through prayer and service, to develop new friendships and to take leadership roles in the council, their parishes and their communities. Catholic gentleman are invited to join the Knights of Columbus. An Initiation into the K of C will be Nov. 3 at the Effingham Event Center, with lunch and registration between 11 and 11:45 am. The Initiation starts at noon with the Admissions Degree, followed by the Formation and Knighthood Degrees concluding at approximately 3:30 p.m. A meal will be served after the Initiation.
The Knights of Columbus also offers an online signup for membership at www.kofc.org/un/joinus/en/index.html. Contact Membership Director Charlie Tegeler at 217-663-4797 or Grand Knight Bob Utz Jr. at 217-994-4140 if there are any questions or you are unable to make the Nov. 3 initiation.
K of C Christmas parties
The Effingham Knights of Columbus Christmas Committee is seeking couples to make plans for decorating the facility for the Christmas Season. If you are interested, call Keith Willenborg at 217-821-0374; Jerry Steppe, 217-343-1042l or Greg Koester, 217-821-7731. The committee also makes plans for the Kids Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 4 p.m. The Adult Christmas Party (no children under 18 please) is on Sunday, Dec. 15. Doors open at noon. Food is served at 1 p.m.
Memorial Mass
Effingham Knights of Columbus Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Effingham Event Center.
The Mass and Memorial Service is in remembrance of Brother Knights who have passed away this past year and honor their contributions to the order, council their parishes and their families. The service is open to the public.
