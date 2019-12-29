Upcoming Events

First Friday Luncheon
Effingham County native Garrett Ziegler will be the speaker at the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce’s January First Friday Luncheon. Ziegler currently serves as a senior policy analyst in the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy at the White House.
He will be speaking about our economic condition and trade relationships since President Trump’s election in November 2016. The luncheon will be Friday, Jan. 3, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Ziegler is a 2014 graduate of Altamont High School and 2018 graduate of St. Louis University (magna cum laude, economics).
Luncheon tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online at effinghamcountychamber.com or by calling 217-342-4147.
VFW Auxiliary meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive is hosting a meal Jan. 3 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The meal will benefit The Haven, which is a home for veterans.
The menu will be liver/onions or poorman’s steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade.
