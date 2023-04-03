Dine With a Doc
Senior Education Ministries Inc. in partnership with Effingham City/County Committee on Aging (ECCOA) has scheduled Dine With a Doc from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the Effingham City/County Committee on Aging Senior Center, located at 209 South Merchant Street, Effingham.
Dine with a Doc is a free program that welcomes the local senior public to hear an educational topic while enjoying a complimentary lunch courtesy of Sarah Bush Lincoln. Additionally, provided free of charge at every Dine With a Doc is a Wellness Clinic.
This month’s guest is Becky Doiron, program and regional data manager for Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. She serves 26 counties in the southernmost area of Illinois.
To RSVP, call 217-347-5569.
Blood Drives
St. Anthony High School will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at 304 E. Roadway Ave., inside the Cafeteria.
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org. Appointments are required. Use code 70749 to locate the drive at St. Anthony High School and use code 70751 to locate the Effingham Event Center drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Feb. 22 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital. All donors will receive an ImpactLife Promo Voucher for their choice of either an EGift Card (Target, Amazon, Walmart etc.) or a 20-can soft-sided cooler.
