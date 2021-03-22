Breakfast
Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District will have its annual breakfast Saturday, March 27, from 6 to 10 a.m. at 306 Oak Street, Edgewood.
The menu includes biscuits and gravy, eggs and rope sausage. A freewill donation will be accepted. The meal is carry-out only.
All proceeds go toward the purchase of equipment and training.
Preschool Round Up
Each year Stewardson-Strasburg School District and Project HELP (Helping Educate Little People) conduct Preschool Round Up for children from 2 to 5 years old.
Free developmental screenings are offered to give parents information on how their child is developing in the areas of speech, language, concepts and motor skills. Vision and hearing screenings are also provided.
This year Preschool Round Up will be at the Stewardson-Strasburg Elementary School, 2806 East 600 North Road, Strasburg, on March 31. Parents should call the elementary school at 217-682-3355 for an appointment or more information. There is no charge for the screening.
The screening will last approximately one hour and a signed parent/guardian permission is required.
