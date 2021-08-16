Park renovation meeting
The Strasburg Park Committee is seeking public input on building a new park pavilion and other park improvements at a meeting to be held on Monday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Center.
Tentative building plans will be shown and other plans for the tennis court, basketball court and playground areas will be presented.
The community’s suggestions and comments are greatly needed.
Pork barbecue lunch
The EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) local chapter 16 will host its annual drive-in or fly-in pork barbecue lunch on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shumway airstrip located at 19260 N 700th Street, Shumway.
This is a fundraiser for EAA-sponsored activities such as Young Eagles Flights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.