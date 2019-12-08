Child Care Crisis
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a panel discussion regarding the lack of daycare providers and how it affects families in the Effingham area, Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
According to the Child Care Profile for Effingham County, Illinois, there are 2,292 children under age 5 in Effingham County and only 1,318 child care slots. This leaves almost 1,000 children and their families without daycare (Project Child, Child Care Resource & Referral, June 30, 2019).
The effects of this lack are felt throughout our community. Join local advocates and experts to learn more about the causes of this crisis and understand its effects.
Guest panelists will include Beth Wise, Coordinator with Effingham County Connections; Courtney Hatcher with Project CHILD; Brittny Gipson, Dieterich Village Clerk and Economic Development Director.
Panelists will explain how the lack of daycare affects local employees, families and schools and what our community can do to make a difference.
Registration is required for this free event.
To register go online to www.effinghamlibrary.org or call the library (217) 342-2464 ext. 1.
Stories with Santa
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with the National Road Reading Council to bring “Stories with Santa” to the Children’s Programming Room from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Attendees will enjoy listening to Santa read and a free cookie.
No registration is needed for this free event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.