Memory Loss
At 6 p.m. Feb. 2, Shannon Nosbisch of Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness will discuss the difference between normal aging, confusion caused by treatable medical conditions and memory loss/cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. She will also discuss how to seek a diagnosis, what to expect at your visit and why it is important to get a diagnosis as soon as possible. Shannon will talk about what researchers and doctors say is the best way to reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer’s or other types of dementia.
Register for this free presentation at effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464. Registration is required. Those registered will receive an email with a link and password to the online event. For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
Mobile Mammography
Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Mobile Mammography Services will be hitting the road at area county health departments, banks and other locations in February.
The Mobile Mammography van helps provide mammograms to women who may not otherwise have access to or be able to afford these life-saving preventive screens. Women who qualify will receive their mammogram free.
The mobile mammography van is available to all women regardless of their financial status. Women with insurance that covers their yearly mammogram are also welcome.
Staffed by technologists from the Sarah Bush Lincoln Mammography Department, the mobile mammography van provides the same quality services found at the Health Center. All staff members are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technology and are further certified in mammography.
The van will be at Hobby Lobby, Effingham, on Feb. 22. To ensure safety, mammograms on the unit are done by appointment only. Patients will be screened and asked to wear a mask just as if they were coming into the Health Center.
To make an appointment for a mammogram on the mobile van at a location near you, call 1-800-639-5929. For the full schedule visit: www.sarahbush.org/womensimagingcenter.
