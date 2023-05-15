VFW Meal
The Effingham VFW Post 1769 on Veterans Drive is having a meal May 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu consists of liver and onions or meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
Blessing of the Fleet
A Blessing of the Fleet will be held at Lake Sara, Effingham, Sunday, May 21, at 1:30 p.m. for all boats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.
The blessing will be at the public boat dock, located across the cove from Anthony Acres Resort.
Officiant will be the Rev. James F. Wright of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altamont. The blessing will begin with the national anthem, a prayer, and then the boats.
Boats should line up single file facing the public boat dock and will wind around into the coves near The Reel Marina, Rusty Reel and Pinky’s. Canoes, kayaks and paddleboards should wait off of the water near Kiki’s Paddleboards canopy until after the procession of boats for insurance and safety reasons.
Spectators are welcome to view the event from the grassy area near the public boat dock and should onsider bringing chairs, blankets, etc.
No signup or fee are required.
For questions, contact Kiki’s Paddleboards at 217-347-7235.
IDOT Funding Opportunities Workshop
The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting several workshops throughout the state in May and June to help local governments and communities learn about and apply for funding opportunities. The Special Programs Assistance Conferences are designed to help potential grantees take part in the department’s Economic Development Program, Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Safe Routes to School Program.
“With the passage of Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, there are more opportunities than ever to work with IDOT to improve your community and enhance local quality of life,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “These workshops will help local stakeholders understand the programs we offer, plan projects and write informative and compelling applications. We are here to work with you.”
Staff from IDOT will be available to offer general information and answer questions one on one. Each conference will take place over two days, with morning sessions the first day and morning and afternoon sessions the second day, at the following location:
May 31-June 1: Effingham Emergency Management Operations Center, 311 W. Miracle Ave., Effingham
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and Safe Routes to School Program pages to view the schedule and learn more. More details on the Economic Development Program are available at https://idot.illinois.gov/transportation-system/local-transportation-partners/county-engineers-and-local-public-agencies/funding-opportunities/economic-development-program.
Free Airplane Rides
EAA Chapter 16 will again be offering free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17 years old on International Young Eagles Day.
The event will be held at the Effingham County Memorial Airport -1H2- on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m., weather permitting.
A parent/guardian's signature is required to take a Young Eagles Flight. If the parent or guardian is not able to sign the waiver at the event, that person must preregister and then print and sign the waiver furnished on the preregistration site. The signed waiver must be presented the day of the flight or the child will not be allowed to fly. For all others, preregistration is recommended but not required. To preregister, go to https://youngeaglesday.org/?yereg&event=82PAOSUBg.
