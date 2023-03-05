Effingham County Museum
The Effingham County Museum’s next Historical Presentation will be March 9 at 7 p.m. on the museum’s second floor. The presenter for the evening is Jane Ries, whose subject will be Effingham County schools in the past.
The lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about this aspect of American history. There is no admission charge but seating is limited.
This presentation will be the concluding one for the current season.
The Effingham County Museum will reopen for its 2023 season on Saturday, March 11. It will be open every Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until December.
On Tuesday, March 14, the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association will have its annual meeting for membership to vote for officers whose terms expire this year. The meeting will be at 6 p.m.
Presidential Marriages and Romances
The Effingham Public Library Seniors With Attitude Group (SWAG) will listen to local writer and historical researcher Tom Emery offer an entertaining look at the marriages, romances and love lives of the presidents.
While some of the most famous presidents will be covered, there will also be some emphasis on the lesser-known presidents. The successes and failures of their marriages will be covered, as will White House weddings and the lives of presidents behind the scenes.
Emery will speak to SWAG on Monday, April 3, at 10:30 a.m. No registration is required for this free program.
Tom Emery is a writer and historical researcher from Carlinville. He has won 15 awards from the Illinois State Historical Society in his career. He has been published in more than 150 newspapers and has written 39 book and booklet titles. Presidential Marriages and Romances came about because of the response to one of his most popular newspaper articles, which was a Valentine’s Day piece on presidential marriages.
To learn more about this library program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
