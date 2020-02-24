Prime Rib Dinner
A Prime Rib Dinner will held at Newton Central Christian Church, 208 S. Jackson St., Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The meal includes a half-pound prime rib, baked potato, side salad, drinks and dessert. Carryouts and delivery will be available in Newton by calling 618-783-3526.
Tickets are $20 per person. Because the number of tickets are limited, they should be purchased by March 1 at Newton Central Christian Church, Marathon One-Stop Shop, Dr. Fell’s Dental Office, Casey’s General Store or Jasper County Health Department.
Proceeds benefit Jasper County Cancer Support Inc., which assists local cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment with everyday expenses, such as fuel and groceries.
Hog Roast
The 37th Annual Zion Hog Roast will be Sunday, March 15, at Zion Lutheran Church, 5534 E. 600th Ave., Altamont.
The meal includes barbecue pork and baked beans prepared by Doug McCain, baked potato, chips, applesauce, orange drink, tea, coffee, pies and desserts. Bulk barbecue pork will be available for sale. Serving starts at 4:30 p.m.
There will be a freewill offering. Proceeds go to Zion Youth for Higher Things and Lutheran Care Center.
Prekindergarten screenings
North Clay Unit 25 will be conducting prekindergarten screenings and kindergarten registration in conjunction with CEFS Headstart at North Clay Elementary and Junior High School.
Registration and screenings will from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, and Wednesday, April 15.
Mrs. Walker’s current prekindergarten students will be tested at school. The screening process must take place before a child may be enrolled in any of the programs. Parents registering children for these programs must bring a certified birth certificate and immunization records on the day of the screening.
To enroll in kindergarten, children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1. Requirements to begin kindergarten include a lead screening, physical, last set of boosters (immunizations), vision and dental exams. Requirements for preschool include physical, up-to-date immunizations and a lead screening.
Call North Clay Elementary and Junior High School at 618-665-3393 to schedule a screening time.
