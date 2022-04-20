Bee program
The Fayette County Home Community Education will host a program on honey bees at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia. The church is located on Highway 185 and the Airport Road.
A beekeeper will share how to safely care for honey bees, what chemicals are harmful to them, and how to harvest honey.
The free program is open to the public.
5K run/walk
Family Life Center will sponsor its second annual 5K Run/Walk for Life April 23.
The event starts at 9 a.m. from The Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham. Check-in/late registration is at 7:45 a.m. Cost is $25 per person or $75 per family.
Register online at https://runsignup.com/race/il/effingham/flc5krunwalkforlife.
DAR meeting
The April meeting of the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, is scheduled for April 28 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Members Susan Oliver and Brenda Wagy will present a program on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Also, the chapter will celebrate winners of the American History Essay contest for grades 5 through 8. Students in a public, private or parochial school, or those who are home-schooled are eligible. The topic of this year's essay is "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier". One essay from each grade level is selected as the chapter winner and the winning essay is forwarded to the State American History chair for state competitions.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, May 1, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the novices.
The tour also includes the mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows that depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236 and leave a message and the call will be returned. Regularly scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of each month April through November, except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community”.
