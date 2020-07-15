Baby Showers
The Family Life Center, 605 Eden Ave., Effingham, will host free workshops with refreshments and prizes for expecting parents.
The following baby shower workshops are scheduled. They are held on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on the following dates.
July 20 and Sept. 21 — Postpartum
Aug. 3 and Oct. 19 — Labor Delivery
Aug. 17 and Nov. 30 — Newborn Care
Sept. 14 — Understanding pregnancy
Attend all four baby showers and earn a car-seat certificate and baby gift-basket. Call to register to save your seat(s) by calling Family Life Center at 217-342-5433.
Relationship seminar
Greenland Baptist Church will host a Renewing Relationships seminar Friday, July 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The free seminar focuses on gaining practical tools on how to navigate complicated relationship situations while also learning about yourself. It offers a guide to resolving conflict and setting boundaries in your relationships.
To reserve a spot, call 903-422-0141. The church is located at 2222 E. County Rd. 3050 N, Beecher City.
