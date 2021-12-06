Breakfast
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Cost is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Family Life Center. A diaper drive will be held in conjunction with the breakfast for anyone wanting to donate.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of the NSDAR will meet at 1 p .m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Baptist Church in Effingham.
Brenda Wagy will present the history of tea and the Boston Tea Party.
The meeting is open to the public and COVID protocols are in place. If interested in attending or becoming a member, contact Regent Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511.
