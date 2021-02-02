Book Sale
Contact the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library to make an appointment to shop the Book Sale until the end of February.
Those interested can make an appointment by emailing info@effinghamlibrary.org, or by calling the library at 217-342-2464.
Face masks must be worn to enter the library and shop the Book Sale.
The Book Sale has a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, homeschool materials, games and puzzles.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Book donations are accepted at the library checkout desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Run/Walk for Life
The Family Life Center is sponsoring the First Annual 5K Run/Walk for Life April 24 at The Effingham Performance Center, 1325 Outer Belt West, Effingham.
The cost is $25 per person or $75 per family. Register online at https://runsignup.com/race/il/effingham/flc5krunwalkforlife. Check in/late registration is 8 a.m. The run/walk starts at 9 a.m.
The event includes face painting and games.
Daryl Mosley
Shelby Christian Church will host "A Visit with Daryl Mosley" Saturday, March 13, at 6 p.m.
The two-time Songwriter of the Year and Grand Ole Opry veteran will share songs and stories of his life, career and faith.
Admission is free and a love offering will be taken.
