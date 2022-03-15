Illinois government positions
Effingham Public Library is hosting Kelly Firebaugh, Human Resources Representative with DCFS Recruiting, Thursday, March 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bauer Room.
The state of Illinois has many open positions across many specialties. One of the departments with the most opportunities is Department of Children and Family Services, but anyone interested in learning how to apply for state positions is welcome to attend.
Attendees will learn how to navigate the application process, how education, training and experience matches up with the requirements of various positions and how the CMS100 Employment application works.
Registration is required and space is limited.
Go online to effinghamlibrary.org, call 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org to register for this free event.
Duplicate Bridge
Duplicate Bridge will be held at the Ron Diehl Center in Effingham April 6 at 6:45 p.m.
Vaccination is required. Call 217-342-4415 for more information.
Light the Night Lantern Trail Event
CASA of Effingham County is hosting a Light the Night Lantern Trail Event April 29 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on the Effingham County Museum lawn.
The event is in correlation with Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. Sponsor a lantern in honor of a child who has experienced abuse or neglect in Effingham County in 2021-22. Currently, 100 children have lanterns available to sponsor. The cost to sponsor a lantern is $20 and can be made by visiting casa4change.org.
