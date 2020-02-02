Chili Supper
A free Chili Supper will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at North Clay Commons from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Free tickets will be available for the North Clay High School basketball game that night.
The supper is sponsored by North Clay Fellowship of Christian Athletes, along with area churches: Bethel Christian, Hoosier Prairie Baptist, Louisville United Methodist, Louisville First Baptist and Redbrush Christian.
Everyone is welcome.
VFW Auxiliary meal
The VFW Post 1769 Auxiliary at the Effingham Post is having two meals to support the local food pantries.
The first one is Feb. 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Menu will include oven-fried chicken, potatoes with gravy, vegetable, deviled eggs, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6.
Bring in canned goods and receive a ticket for the raffle, license 2019-028.
For more information about the meal or to find out how you can join the auxiliary contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet Saturday, Feb. 8, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Menu for the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee.
Price for ages 13-adult is $6 and for ages 4–12, $3. Ages 3 and younger eat for free.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Mason Civic Club.
Mason Christian Church is located off of Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Pasta Dinner
Mason Civic Center will host its Annual Pasta Dinner Sunday, Feb. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The menu will include spaghetti, fettuccine, garlic bread, salad and homemade desserts. A freewill donation will be accepted.
The evening will include a dance with music provided by Benny & the Amigos, weather permitting. There will be a $5 cover charge.
Soup Supper
St. Isidore Youth Ministry is hosting their annual soup supper Sunday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the St. Aloysius parish center in Bishop Creek.
The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, sauerkraut soup, sandwiches and dessert. There will also be a basket raffle.
