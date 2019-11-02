Children's Care auction
The 44th annual Effingham Elks Children’s Care auction will be Thursday, Nov. 7, and Friday, Nov. 8. Hours will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. both days. All money raised will benefit area children under the age of 21 with medical assistance or items needed, as long as it falls within specified scope and guidelines.
Auction items will be bid online at www.effinghamelks.com, click the members tab, then choose auction. The auction will be televised on Mediacom channel 15. Also you can bid by phone the night and times of the auction. Phones numbers ar: 217-994-9400, 217-994-9401 or toll free at 855-571-4747
If you would like to donate, call the above numbers the nights of the auction or call Effingham Elks Lodge 1016 at 217-342-3636. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.
Pick-up times for the auctions items will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 8 to 10 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 8, 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 9, noon to 4 p.m. These are the only pick up times.
'Taste and See' Bible Study
Neoga Presbyterian Church will have scripture, video, tastings, lunch and prayer will begin Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The event is free and will continue Nov. 13, 20, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
The church is located at Seventh and Locust streets. If you are planning to attend, call 217-895-3924 or 217-493-1616.
Spaghetti Dinner
Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church will host a free Spaghetti Dinner Thursday, Nov. 7, at North Clay Commons.
Serving will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church will be giving away tickets to the first 100 who attend to the junior high boys and girls basketball game that evening.
Thanksgiving Day Dinner
Effingham County FISH Organization is sponsoring the 15th Annual Free Effingham County Thanksgiving Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28, at St. Anthony Parish Center, 101 E. Virginia Ave., Effingham.
This free dinner is open to all Effingham County residents and their families who would like to enjoy Thanksgiving with others. The dinner will be on Thanksgiving Day starting at 11:30 a.m. Home-delivered meals will be available for homebound individuals. There will also be transportation available to pick up and take home those people in need of a ride.
For those wishing to attend the meal, RSVP by Nov. 25 by contacting Susan Elke at 217-868-5913 or the Effingham Senior Center at 217-347-5569 and note if transportation is needed.
For those who need home-delivered meals, contact the Senior Center at 217-347-5569 by Nov. 25.
Volunteers are needed to help set up, package and deliver meals to the homebound, transport individuals who need transportation to and from the parish center and serve those people attending the meal. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Susan Elke at 217-868-5913.
This is not a dinner just for seniors. All in the county and their families are welcome.
