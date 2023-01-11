Village Wine
Village Wine & Spirits, downtown Effingham, will host the following performances. For more information, visit effinghamvillagewine.com/events.
Loveseat, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m.
Merry Travelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.
Open Mic Night, Wednesday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.
Youth Music Showcase, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2 p.m.
Dana Anderson, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m.
Trivia Night
The South Central FFA Boosters will be hosting Trivia Night on Feb. 4 at the Salem Elks Lodge starting at 6 p.m.
Tables will consist of up to eight people and will cost $80 per table. Prizes will be given out to first- and last-place teams, the best-decorated table, and the most enthusiastic table. During the event, there will be different raffles and door prizes.
To RSVP contact Victoria Iler at 2021viler@gmail.com. All proceeds will go to support the South Central FFA.
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Feb. 5, beginning at 1 p.m.
Special guest will be Bryor Rhodes of Beecher City. The show also will feature Dow Smith from Benton on lead guitar and Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers performing classic country and 1950s and '60s music for the whole family.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday of each month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling 618-665-3956. More information regarding the monthly show may also be found online at www.GymBobs.com.
