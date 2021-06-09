Relay for Life
Relay for Life of Effingham County will have a Cruise-In Survivor Dinner June 22 at Christ's Church, 2511 S. Veterans Drive, Effingham.
Registration, photos and T-shirt pickup will be from 5 to 6 p.m. The meal begins at 6.
RSVP to stephanie.smith@cancer.org or call 404-653-5288.
Riff-Raff Band
The Riff-Raff Band will be playing at BJ's Saloon from 6 to 9 p.m. June 12 and July 17.
The band also will be playing at Newton American Legion June 26 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew
Scott Wattles & The Blue Suede Crew Rock 'n' Roll Show will be June 19 at the Effingham Performance Center. For tickets call the EPC Box Office 217-540-2788.
