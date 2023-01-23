Dance
Margarita-ville Dance with Danny Shelton and the Bird Dogs will be at Teutopolis Banquet Hall Saturday, Feb. 11.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with music from 8 to 11 p.m. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or a grass skirt.
Tables can be reserved at no cost, however, they are limited and will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. For reservations call the Teutopolis Banquet Hall at 217-600-3546.
Laker Visit Day
Lake Land College will host Laker Visit Day from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 in the Luther Student Center.
Attendees will tour campus with a student ambassador, who will share information from a student perspective. Participants will also meet with faculty to learn more about specific programs.
Representatives from many services, including Counseling Services, Career Services, Student Accommodations & Mental Health Initiatives, TRIO Student Support Services, Health Services and more will be available to provide information and answer attendees’ questions.
A parent/guardian session will be offered as well to provide information relevant to potential parents or guardians of future Lakers.
“Attending this event is a great way for anyone who is interested to get a feel for the college and how many excellent resources we offer,“ Pam Hartke, associate dean of enrollment, said. “I highly encourage anyone who is considering attending or even taking a few classes to come to this event.”
For more information or to register, visit lakelandcollege.edu/visit.
