Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, May 15 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening. However, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10 and total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Blood Drives
ImpactLife
Effingham Event Center will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at 1501 W. Fayette Ave., inside the Banquet Room.
To donate, contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70751 to locate the drive.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before March 20 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin, and is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.
All donors will receive an ImpactLife voucher for an e-gift card. You can also use your points for an ImpactLife Baseball Cap.
Red Cross
The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed right now.
Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.
Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people are able to give a Power Red donation — the minimum height has changed to 5 feet, 3 inches for female donors.
Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
In thanks, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Plus, those who come to give May 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle. The getaway includes two tickets to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, four-night hotel accommodations, a $750 gift card and more. Additionally, those who come to give May 20-31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Flora
May 19 — 1-5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Louisville
May 10 — 2-6 p.m., North Clay Elementary, Route 45 South
May 23 — 2-6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
Greenup
May 24 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
Altamont
May 9 — 2:30-6:30 p.m., Altamont Elementary School, 407 South Edwards
Effingham
May 9 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Effingham County Humane Society, 12073 N 1000th Rd.
May 10 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 11 — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., The Glenwood, 14061 E. 1600th; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 13 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 16 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 17 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 18 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 20 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 23 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1-5 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
May 24 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 25 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 26 — 1-5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 27 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 30 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
May 31 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Brownstown
May 10 — 2-6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 460 W South St.
Newton
May 22 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
