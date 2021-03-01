Disaster Preparedness Training
All Effingham County-area churches, public safety agencies and disaster relief organizations are invited to IDES “Prepare to Respond” disaster preparedness training Saturday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.at First Christian Church, Effingham. Free lunch will be provided by the church from noon to 12:30 p.m.
Learn the church’s role in different phases of a natural disaster. The Prepare to Respond Seminar includes:
- Background of IDES and how IDES can help before and after a disaster
- 10-step disaster preparedness plan
- Best timing of the volunteer response to the disaster
- Basics of managing donated good and monetary donations
- Basics of using the church facility as a relief site
- Where your church’s programs fit in the overall relief efforts
- Understanding how government and non-government organizations mesh together
- Understanding the benefits of “affiliated” volunteers with the proper Personal Protective Equipment.
Instructor is Ed Sanow, IDES Director of Training. Sanow is a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, ALERRT-certified in Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events and FEMA-certified as Community Emergency Response Team.
RSVP to Cleone Bloemker at 217-342-6797.
Homecoming Gospel Choir
On Sunday, March l4, at 6 p.m., Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir will be appearing in concert at the Edgewood Christian Church in Edgewood.
The evening of southern gospel music will feature the southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir singing favorite southern gospel songs and traditional hymns and presented in the Gaither style. Now in their 22nd season, the Homecoming Gospel Choir, under the direction of John and Judy Roberts, features singers and musicians from all across southern and central Illinois. The Homecoming Gospel Choir presents an upbeat, fast-paced two-hour concert program that features many soloists, as well as several duets, trios and quartets.
The 2021 edition of the Homecoming Gospel Choir will once again feature award winning pianist Tim Parton. Parton has appeared on many of the Gaither Homecoming videos. He has formerly played for such popular southern gospel artists as the Lester’s, the Speer Family, Gold City, Legacy Five, and the Jim Brady Trio. Acclaimed musician Larry Delawder (aka Barney Fife) will once again be appearing with the Homecoming Gospel Choir at selected concert venues during the 2021 concert season.
Everyone is invited to attend this evening of southern gospel music.
Plenty of comfortable seating and convenient parking is available for those attending the concert. Admission to the concert is free. A love offering will be received. The Edgewood Christian Church is located at 511 Hickory in Edgewood. For additional information regarding this concert event, contact John and Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133.
