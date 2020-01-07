Upcoming Events

Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 10 a.m.
Menu for the breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee.
Cost is $6 for ages 13-adult, $3 for ages 4-2 and free for ages 3 and younger.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District and the Fallen Firefighters Fund.
Mason Christian Church is located off Route 37 in Mason. For more information, call the church at 618-238-4728.
Reception
The public is invited to a reception honoring 2019 Miss Cumberland County Fair Sydney Fearday as she prepares to compete in the 2020 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant. The reception is Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Studio, 165 E. 6th St., Neoga.
Sydney will be one of 73 county fair queens from around the state competing for the title at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield Jan. 16-19 in conjunction with the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention.
Sydney is a senior at Neoga High School and is the daughter of Dave and Lisa Fearday of Neoga.
