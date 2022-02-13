VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu consists of chicken and noodles or liver and onions, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, peaches, coffee, tea or lemonade and dessert for $8.
Canned goods will be collected for food pantries. For every can donated, a ticket will be given for a restaurant drawing.
Prayer vigil
Everyone is welcome to attend the Monthly Prayer Vigil for Life at St. Mary of the Assumption in Neoga on Monday, Feb. 21.
Praying the scriptural rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Fr. Sunder Ery will be the celebrant for the 6:30 p.m. Mass. The business meeting will follow in the parish hall. Refreshments will be served while current legislation and local pro-life events are discussed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.