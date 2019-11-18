DAR meeting
The November meeting of the Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of DAR is scheduled for Nov. 21 at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
The meeting begins at 3 p.m. Kay Spruell of Burkland's Florist and Gifts will present a program on floral arrangements. Meetings are open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Book signing
Flora Public Library is hosting a book signing for local cookbook author Wanda Harrell on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Wanda’s Country Cookbook” features recipes such as as Fried Chicken and Gravy, Strawberry Pretzel Salad and Heavenly Ham Sandwiche,s just to name a few. Wanda was encouraged by her family to write a cookbook. Her granddaughter, Jessica Lane, typed the recipes and designed the book. Other family members contributed recipes of their own as well.
The spiral-bound version will be available for $15 and a three-ring binder version for $20. The three-ring binder version will have additional family photos included. If you have already purchased a copy of “Wanda’s Country Cookbook,” you can bring it to the event to be signed.
If you would like one or more copies shipped, specify which format you would like, how you would like it autographed, and send a check or pay with Paypal. Add $4 to the price of each copy that you order. The library will mail it/them to you. Call the library during regular hours at 662-6553 or visit the website http://www.florapubliclibrary.org
Book presentation
Former Effingham-area resident and Lake Land College instructor and Telecommunication Program Director Terry Foreman will give a free 45-minute New Book Presentation at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in Effingham at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the library's Workman Room.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org.
The first five people to sign up and attend the presentation will receive a free copy of his new book "Mankind’s Search: Information & Reality & Beliefs." The book sells for $56 on Amazon.com. Others who call to sign up and attend the presentation can purchase or order the book for a discount of $30 each.
During the presentation, Foreman will give some information about his family and how they purchased land to build their homes south of Effingham on U.S. Rt. 45, and how they went on to build, sell and name the community Heartville. He will mention what he learned from his family and how this played a role in his later educational and career choices.
"Mankind’s Search: Information & Reality & Beliefs" is an effort to understand how the information mankind has gained over the centuries led to certain concepts of reality and how these led to their various beliefs during each civilization.
Foreman’s educational background includes advanced degrees in electronics from DeVry Technical Institute, Industrial Arts minor, and master’s degrees in counseling and psychology from Eastern Illinois University, and a non-traditional PhD from the University of Central California. His work experience includes over nine years as a Communication Technician for the Illinois State Police, 25 years as instructor/program director of Telecommunications at Lake Land College in Mattoon, where he was also able to teach a variety of psychology courses. He also gained experience being an owner/operator of his part-time counseling and telecommunications consulting business.
Memoir Writing Group
The Memoir Writing Group will meet at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Luttrell Room.
Join this group of writers as they focus on writing about their life stories for their families and friends or just for themselves. This writing group welcomes newcomers and all level of writers. Typically meeting for two hours, participants are encouraged to bring writing that they’ve worked on to share with the group.
At each meeting, possible writing prompts are shared. Each participant is encouraged to consider various aspects of their life story. The writing prompt or assignment to prepare for the December meeting is “Tell about the best pet you ever had.” Each member may read their writing aloud.
During the meeting, participants also have 15 to 20 minutes to write about another topic that will be drawn from an envelope of prompt ideas. It, too, will be shared with the group.
Registration is required.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
