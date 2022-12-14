Nuts Sale
The Altamont First United Methodist Church woman’s group sold nuts to raise funds for their mission projects. Some nuts are still available.
The nuts are from Terri Lynn Nuts, and include Fancy Pecan Pieces, Light Walnut Halves & Pieces, Deluxe Mix, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Harvest Medley Mix, Milk Chocolate Pecans, Milk Chocolate Cashews, Milk Chocolate Peanuts, Milk Chocolate Bridge Mix, Dark Chocolate Cranberries, Milk Chocolate Pecan Clusters, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Roasted Whole Almonds.
To purchase some nuts, contact Yvonne Flanigan by calling or texting 815-954-0450.
Technology Programs
The Effingham Public Library will have two technology programs in January: one for adults and another for teens.
Local IT consultant Erich Metzelaars will help adults in Getting to Know Your Computer on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at noon.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m., Metzelaars will lead teens as they take apart old machines, computers and other electronic gadgets to see what makes them work.
Both programs are in the Bauer Room, located on the library’s main level.
To register for one or both of the free programs, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
Conversation with Ross Gay
The Effingham Public Library is joining libraries across the state to host essayist and poet Ross Gay.
The event will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.
Gay will discuss his most recent collection of essays, "Inciting Joy," with performance poet Dan “Sully” Sullivan.
Gay is the author of four poetry books: "Against Which," "Bringing the Shovel Down," "Be Holding" (winner of the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award) and "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude" (winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award).
His first collection of essays, "The Book of Delights," was released in 2019 and was a New York Times bestseller.
Sullivan is a three-time Chicago Poetry Slam Champion. His poems and performances have been featured on HBO "Def Poetry Jam," WGN "Morning News" and National Public Radio. Sullivan’s first full-length book of poems, "The Blue Line Home," is available from EM-Press.
This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA).
This is a free event but registration is required. To register, or for more information, go to effinghamlibrary.org or call Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director, at 217-342-2464 or email to alvin@effinghamlibrary.org
