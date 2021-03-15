Kindergarten Walk-Thru
Stewardson-Strasburg families are invited to a Kindergarten Walk-Thru for students who will be going to kindergarten in the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, March 21, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stewardson-Strasburg Grade School in both kindergarten classrooms.
Only up to two adults per kindergarten-eligible child are allowed to attend. Those attending are asked to enter through the pre-k doors. Face coverings are required.
For questions, call 217-682-3355.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will hold its next meeting on Saturday, March 27, at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
Winners of the Good Citizenship awards will be honored. A student selected for the good citizenship program must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The DAR Good Citizen program and Scholarship Contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship and is open to all high school seniors in public or private schools in Effingham and the surrounding counties. Carolyn Buck will present the awards to the winners.
A light brunch will be served.
