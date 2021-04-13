Book Sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23.
The number of shoppers accessing the basement space will be limited to 30 at one time and masks are required at the library.
The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, including mysteries, new nonfiction and children’s books.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Collections highlighted in this sale are DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, as well as small paperback romance books, which are .50 each or three for $1.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org
Kite Festival
The Fourth Annual Kite Festival will be Saturday, April 24, at Kaskaskia College, Vandalia, from noon to 4 p.m.
Participants can bring their own kite or receive a free one. The family-friendly event also will feature music.
