Porkburger cookout
Jasper County Republicans will host a porkburger drive-thru cookout on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, South Van Buren St., Newton.
Price will be $4 per burger. Large orders may be delivered. For deliveries call Judy Burnell at 618-783-3185 or 618-554-5870 before Sept. 9.
Breakfast Buffet
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Saturday, Sept. 10, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls and milk, juice and coffee.
Price is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and children ages 3 and younger eat for free.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to Mason Christian Church Missions Fund.
The church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
Life Chain
Life Chain 2022 will be Sunday, Oct. 2, as part of Respect Life Sunday.
The event will start with a prayer service at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 405 S. Henrietta St., Effingham, followed by the Life Chain from 2 to 3 p.m.
Those wishing to participate are asked to line Henrietta Street, Keller Drive and West Fayette Avenue peacefully and legally. Signs will be furnished and refreshments will be served following the pro-life event. Cookie donations are appreciated.
If standing is a problem, lawn chairs are welcome. All denominations are invited to attend.
For more information call coordinator Karla Slifer at 217-690-5282. Life Chain is a church and family event, not a rally or political event. Participants are to respect pedestrians, including those who oppose the chain and show only respect to motorists who indicate their sentiments.
