Museum Open House
On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Effingham County Museum will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with an open house from 2 o 4 p.m. Light Refreshments will be served.
VIRTUAL Ceremony
HSHS Hospice Illinois invites community members to join them for their Eighth annual Night of Remembrance ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.
Similar to the 2021 ceremony, this year will be a virtual candlelighting service via video to remember loved ones, to ease grief and celebrate the lives of those lost.
Community members are invited to join the ceremony by lighting a candle at home while viewing the event virtually at hshshomecare.org/candle.
For more information or questions, contact Valerie Engelbart, HSHS Hospice Illinois Volunteer/Bereavement Coordinator, at valerie.engelbart@hshs.org or call 217-685-0702.
Historical Presentation
On Nov. 10, a new series of historical presentations begins on the second floor of the Effingham County Museum. The presentations, which celebrate the story of Effingham County, will be at 7 p.m.
The first presentation deals with the hidden history of the tragic 1949 St. Anthony Hospital fire by focusing on a document stored out of state, hours away from the community, for many years. Two presenters will tell the story of “The Letter.” President of the Effingham County Museum, Delaine Donaldson, will talk about the insights the 1949 letter provides into that tragic night and the next day, while Karen Barnes, daughter-in-law of Vern Barnes, the man who wrote the letter, will tell the story of how the five-page document came to be housed as part of an exhibit on the museum’s first floor, where visitors can read it and feel the emotions of the fateful night of April 4, 1949.
The lecture series is sponsored by the Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum Association Inc., an organization devoted to preserving the history of the county. The public is encouraged to attend to learn more about local history. Admission is free and seating is limited.
The series will continue the second Thursday of each month through March of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.