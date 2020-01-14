DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a Christian-based course that provides healthy coping skills for those going through or have gone through separation or divorce. To ensure participant readiness, participants should be physically separated for at least six months prior to attending.
The course begins Feb. 5 and will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. until April 29 at New Hope Church, 2210 N. Raney Street, Effingham. Cost is $20, unless you have a recent booklet and have previously taken the course.
The course is open to the community, however, registration is required. To register, visit www.divorcecare.org, and select Find a Group. For more information, contact New Hope Church at 217-342-3020.
Forget-Me-Not Cafe
Willowbrook Memory Support Residences of Effingham and Tuscan Hills Winery will begin the sixth year of the Forget-Me-Not Cafe on Feb. 25. Entertainment will be provided by musician Brad Darr.
The cafe will be held the last Tuesdays of the month at Tuscan Hills Winery, Effingham, from 12 to 2 p.m.
Forget-Me-Not Cafe is part of a dementia-friendly incentive for individuals with early to middle stages of dementia and their spouses or other family caregivers. It is a purely social, non-judgmental gathering in a setting that offers enrichment to the life of those living with the challenges of dementia.
The Forget-Me-Not Cafe will feature a simplified menu with special pricing, as well as engaging entertainment and the opportunity to interact without concerns about embarrassment, misunderstanding and/or stigma. All volunteers have received training on the different types of dementia and the fundamentals of communicating with and addressing the needs of the individuals who attend the cafe. This year entertainment will include Forget-Me-Not favorites Russ Howard, Marty Williamson and Brad Darr.
