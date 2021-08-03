Enduring Freedom Ministries
Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will host the following events.
Free food pantry — Tuesday, Aug. 10, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Aug. 11 and 18, noon-2 p.m.; Saturday, Aug 28, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Tuesday, Sept. 7 and 14, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 8, noon-2 p.m.
Reaching Rural Veterans — Aug. 18. Veterans will receive a meal, groceries and clothing if needed. Nonprofit representatives will be available.
Freedomfest — Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.- -3 p.m.
Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., is open to everyone from any county. Qualifications are not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.