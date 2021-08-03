Enduring Freedom Ministries

Enduring Freedom Ministries in Shumway will host the following events.

Free food pantry — Tuesday, Aug. 10, 4-6 p.m.; Wednesdays, Aug. 11 and 18, noon-2 p.m.; Saturday, Aug 28, 8:30 a.m.-noon; Tuesday, Sept. 7 and 14,  4-6 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 8, noon-2 p.m.

Reaching Rural Veterans — Aug. 18. Veterans will receive a meal, groceries and clothing if needed. Nonprofit representatives will be available.

Freedomfest — Saturday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m.- -3 p.m.

Enduring Freedom Ministries, located at 304 South West St., is open to everyone from any county. Qualifications are not required.

