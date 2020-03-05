Winter gardening
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener Linda Heynen to learn more about successful winter gardening, Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Winter sown gardening is for gardeners who would like to start plants from seed but do not want to invest in the lights, grow mats, pots or time it takes to start plants indoors.
Registration is required for this free event. Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register.
Lincoln Day Lunch
Effingham County Republican Central Committee will sponsor the 47th annual Lincoln Day Lunch Sunday, March 15, at Heartland Gardens Banquet Hall, 16450 N. 1325th St., Effingham.
Social hour begins at noon followed by lunch at 1 p.m. Program will follow featuring federal, state and local candidates.
Cost is a $20 donation; 21 and younger eat free. A Ruger 10/22ES .22 LR Illinois 200th Anniversary gun will be raffled. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Contact any precinct committeeman to purchase a ticket. One ticket is $5. Five tickets are $20.
Homelessness
Join Cindy Mayer, Outreach Director with CEFS, at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library in the Workman Room Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. as she shares the latest findings regarding homelessness in Effingham County.
The annual Point in Time Count is a federally mandated requirement for all communities that helps gauge the number of those living without permanent housing.
Learn how this year's Point in Time Count (taken on Jan. 30, 2020) for Effingham County compared to past years and how our community can help those facing a homeless crisis.
Registration is required. Go online to effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1 to register to attend this free event.
