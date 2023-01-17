Day of Prayer
St. Francis Church in Teutopolis will host a pro-life Mass at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.
The U.S. Bishops ask that this be a day of prayer for the full restoration of the legal guarantee of the right to life. A pro-life Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. prior to Mass, with Eucharistic Exposition and Prayer in the chapel immediately following Mass. The chapel is east of the main altar in the church.
There will also be a pro-life meeting in St. Clare Hall adjoining the church after Mass.
Learn Game Design
Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch is designed to allow anyone to create levels in various themes for Mario games.
Josh Bycer will lead a class in using Super Mario Maker 2 to design levels and talk about the basics of game design. By using the game, Bycer can explain parts of what goes into making a great level/game. After the presentation, there will be a game contest using the library’s Wii gaming console.
Learn Game Design and the Video Game contest will be Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. in the library’s Workman Room, which is located in the basement.
For several years, Bycer has been contributing to the field of game design. His contributions have ranged from quality assurance for professional game productions to writing articles for sites like Gamastutra and Quarter to Three. Through his website, Game-Wisdom, his goal is to create a centralized source of critical thinking about the game industry for everyone from enthusiasts and game makers to casual fans.
To register or for more information about this free program, go online to effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.
