Breakfast
Mason Christian Church Community Breakfast Outreach will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m.
The menu includes pancakes, sausage biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, milk, juice and coffee. Prices is $6 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and children 3 and younger eat for free.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Mason Civic Center.
Mason Christian Church is located off Illinois Route 37 in Mason. For more information call the church at 618-238-4728.
DAR meeting
The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter of NSDAR will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at the First Baptist Church in Effingham.
The Effingham Police Department will present the program on women's safety. Meetings are open to the public. If anyone is interested in finding out more about the chapter and joining DAR, contact Susan Oliver, Regent, at 217-259-9511 or Deanna Higgs, Registrar, at 217-821-2563.
FACE play
Local talent will be performing "Drinking Habits," written by Tom Smith, on March 10, 11, 12 and 13 at the Ron Diehl Recreation Center at Hendelmeyer Park in Effingham. The play is directed by Ron Donsbach.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with showtime at 7:30 p.m. Catholic Bingo begins at 7. Cost is $30 per person (includes wine and snacks). Sunday performance is at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person (wine not included). Tickets can be purchased at cc.dio.org, on Facebook at Effingham Catholic Charities Events Page or by calling 217-857-1458.
Proceeds from the play will benefit Effingham Catholic Charities.
Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, March 6, beginning at 1 p.m. and will feature music from the 1950s and '60s.
The special guest this month will be Carleigh Yeager of Fairfield. The show will also be featuring Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday afternoon of every month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove.
Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
