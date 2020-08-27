Teutopolis FFA meeting
The Teutopolis Chapter FFA organization will host their kick-off meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at Teutopolis High School with the new FFA adviser, Maria Tegeler.
Tegeler is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree and background in Horticulture. Chapter President Ethan Weidner encourages new or prospective students to attend to see what FFA offers to its members. Current members are encouraged to attend to talk about plans for the upcoming school year including changes to section, district and state competitions.
Alumni, community members and parents can keep up to date on chapter activities by going to Teutopolis Chapter FFA and liking their page on Facebook page or go to Instagram: teutopolisffa
Teutopolis FFA Chapter alumni are encouraged to attend the August meeting of the Teutopolis FFA Alumni & Supporters Sunday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m. at the new Teutopolis Banquet Hall. They will be discussing the Teutopolis FFA Chapter/Ag Education needs for this upcoming school year.
For more information, contact Alumni President Jacob Schumacher at teutopolisaffaalumni@gmail.com or by going to the Teutopolis FFA Alumni & Supporters Facebook page for more details.
Financial Aid Night
The Student Services Department of Effingham High School and Lake Land College will host a Financial Aid Night for College on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Geared toward students and the parents of college-bound or trade school-bound juniors and seniors, this event is an important part of planning for after high school graduation. The Financial Aid Presentation will be held at 6 in the Effingham High School Hearts Rock Café.
The presentations will provide information about state and federal resources, including grants, loans and work-study programs. Financial aid for students is generated from filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form, which is submitted online and set to begin Oct. 1. The State of Illinois now requires that all families of high school seniors complete the FAFSA.
A representative from the Office of Financial Aid at Lake Land College will present the information and will provide time for questions and answers. Information given is applicable to all college and universities.
Due to the safeguards currently being implemented at EHS, the organizers of the event ask that only one parent from the household attend with their senior and that all attending wear a mask.
Questions may be directed to the Student Services Department at 217-540-1152.
Old Settlers Reunion
The Effingham County Old Settlers Reunion was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26.
The event will now be a virtual. If you wish, you may submit a picture and information, including birth date, length of residency in Effingham County and address, about your favorite senior citizen. The rules are they must have lived in Effingham County 30 consecutive years and currently reside in the county. Prizes will be awarded for Oldest Male Old Settler, Oldest Female Old Settler, Old Settler Couple married the longest.
You may bring pictures and information to the Effingham County Museum or mail them to ECCCCMA PO Box 324 Effingham, IL 62401. Effingham County Museum is open Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can contact the chair of this event, Jane Ries, by email janeries55@gmail.com or call her at 217-821-2427. Pictures and information for the Old Settlers Reunion may also be submitted to her.
Submissions will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 25. Winners will be announced on the museum's Facebook page, Effingham County Courthouse Museum Effingham IL, on Saturday, Sept. 26. All the photos submitted will also be featured on the museum's Facebook page. Prizes will be mailed to the winners unless you request to pick up the prizes at the museum.
