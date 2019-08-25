End-of-life planning
The Effingham Public Library with Land of Lincoln Credit Union will host an End of Life Estate Planning Program at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. in the Workman Room.
Taking care of your estate planning details now is a way of creating an easier future for your loved ones and giving yourself peace of mind. Justin Roley from Land of Lincoln Credit Union will guide you through the steps to take to make the process easier.
Registration is required.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
Book Sale
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library will host a one-day book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The Book Sale will offer a wide variety of new, lightly used and vintage books, including mysteries, new nonfiction and children’s books.
Other categories available include history, suspense, cooking, Christian, large print, politics, military, biographies, nature, sports, travel, gardening, romance, sci-fi, self-improvement and more. In addition, a large selection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks are available for sale.
Children’s books will be sold in a special area that allows easier access for strollers.
Shoppers who have frequented previous sales will find that some genres/categories of books have been moved and some new categories created. Additionally, some categories have been broken down into sub-categories to allow for locating a title and/or subject quickly and easily.
No items will be sold prior to the book sale date. Book donations are accepted at the library check-out desk during regular library hours. Proceeds from the sale will go toward special projects at the library.
For questions about the book sale, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
