Gym Bob's Jamboree Show
Gym Bob's Jamboree Show will be Sunday, Oct. 3, beginning at 1 p.m.
The special guest this month will be Janet Durham of Hopedale. The show will also feature Gym Bob's Jamboree Band and singers, with country classics and a variety of oldies music for the whole family.
The Jamboree Show is held the first Sunday of every month at Gym Bob's, located at 44 Apostle Lane in Bible Grove. Reservations are not necessary, but can be made by calling 618-665-3956.
Fall Breakfast
St. Isidore Parish, St. Joseph Hall/Church (Island Grove), located at 16987 N 200th St., Teutopolis, will have its Annual Fall Breakfast and Raffle from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph Hall (church).
Carryout will be available. The menu will include whole hog sausage, ham, pancakes, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, homemade breads and rolls, orange juice, milk and coffee. Cost is $4 for 10 years and younger and $7 for 11 years and older.
The Country Store, which will contain homemade baked goods from the members of the parish will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The drawing for the quilt and big raffle with top prize of $500 cash will be at noon. Raffle ticket holders do not need to be present. Tickets for the quilt and big raffle will be available for purchase during the breakfast.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Oct. 3, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows that depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regular, scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November, except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website: stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community”.
Bras for a Cause
LeAnn Hardiek lost her battle with breast cancer in 2015. As part of her legacy and in her honor, the nonprofit LeAnn's Legacy has continued to raise money each year with an event called Bras for a Cause.
This year's fundraiser will be held at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall on Oct. 8. Doors open at 5 p.m. Celebrity Bartending Challenge starts at 6 p.m. Auction begins at 7 p.m. followed by raffle drawings at 9 p.m. Food and apparel will be available for sale.
All proceeds raised will go directly to local cancer patients. There are no administrative costs. This annual benefit helps area residents, as well as those coming to Sarah Bush Lincoln for cancer treatment.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and donations of a decorated or themed bra and auction items are being accepted. Contact Barb Starwalt at LeAnnsBras@gmail.com or 217-663-7491.
