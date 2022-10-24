Blood Drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.
People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood – blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.
Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you for taking the time to give this fall, all who come to give Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. Details are available at rcblood.org/perks.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Flora
Nov. 11 — 1-5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
Effingham
Nov. 1 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 2 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Effingham County Humane Society, 12073 N 1000th Rd, PO Box 321
Nov. 3 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 4 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Montessori Kids Universe Effingham, 2201 Willenborg St. Suite 8
Nov. 5 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 8 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 9 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 10 — 12:15-7:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 11 — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
Nov. 12 — 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Nov. 15 — 12:15-6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.
Mason
Nov. 8 — 2-6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
Teutopolis
Nov. 1 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S. Pearl
Brownstown
Nov. 14 — 2-6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 460 W South St.
Adult Wellness Clinic
The Shelby County Health Department will sponsor an Adult Wellness Clinic on Monday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Cholesterol, glucose, hemoglobin and blood pressure screening will be offered at these clinics. Persons should not eat or drink after midnight the night before the test. Call to schedule an appointment for the tests.
There is no fee for blood pressure check or blood glucose screening, however, hemoglobin (anemia) test is $10. Total lipid profile, including glucose, is $25.
Questions should be directed to the health department at 1700 W.S. Third St., phone 217-774-9555 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kidney and Diabetes Screening
The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois in partnership with Effingham Public Library will have a free kidney and diabetes screening Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ron Diehl Recreation Center, 1906 S. Fourth St., Effingham.
Fasting is not required, however, a urine sample will be required. Visit https://mobilescreening.nkfi.org/preregistration to preregister and complete your questionnaire. You must be at least 18.
