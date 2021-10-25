Open House
The Family Life Center in Effingham will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at the center.
A light meal will be served and updates will be given on the center and what's coming in 2022.
Homecoming Gospel Choir
On Sunday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., Southern Illinois’ Homecoming Gospel Choir will be appearing in concert at the Toledo Christian Church in Toledo.
The evening will feature southern gospel songs and traditional hymns presented in the Gaither style. Now in its 22nd season, the Homecoming Gospel Choir, under the direction of John and Judy Roberts, features singers and musicians from all across southern and central Illinois. The Homecoming Gospel Choir presents an upbeat, fast-paced two-hour concert program that features many outstanding soloists, as well as several excellent duets, trios and quartets.
The 2021 edition of the Homecoming Gospel Choir will once again feature award-winning pianist Tim Parton. Parton has appeared on many of the Gaither Homecoming videos. He has formerly played for such popular southern gospel artists as the Lester's, the Speer Family, Gold City, Legacy Five and the Jim Brady Trio. Other special guests for the evening concert program include violinist Polly Launay and harmonica player Larry Delawder. Reliable Deputy Barney Fife will also make an appearance during the evening concert program.
Plenty of comfortable seating and convenient parking is available for those attending the concert. Admission to the concert is free. A love offering will be received. Toledo Christian Church is located at 501 S. Maryland in Toledo.
For additional information regarding this concert event, contact the church office at 217-849-3187 or John and Judy Roberts at 618-245-9133.
This will be the final season for the Homecoming experience as the group will be retiring at the end of the 2021 concert season. The complete 2021 concert schedule can be viewed online at ilhomecominggospelchoir.com.
Monastery Museum
Visitors can view more than 30 rooms of the Teutopolis Monastery Museum on Sunday, Nov. 7.
The hours are from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
The museum is located on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building, which is located behind St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. An elevator is available for visitors who have difficulty with stairs.
Besides its collection of articles used by the Franciscan Friars, the museum is also known for Bibles and books in different languages, some from the 1700s. The “pioneer wing” features items used by early Teutopolis pioneers, including farm tools, furniture, clocks, quilts, toys, various household and grocery store items. These articles are on display in the former “cells” or bedrooms of the Novices.
The tour also includes the Mausoleum and St. Francis Church, with stained-glass windows, which depict events in the life of St. Francis of Assisi.
Volunteers are available along the tour to explain displays and assist visitors.
Special group tours for adults or school groups can be arranged on days other than the scheduled Sunday openings. Call 217-961-6404 ext. 236, leave a message and the call will be returned. Regular, scheduled museum opening dates are the first Sunday of the months April through November except holidays.
For more information go to the parish website: stfrancischurch.com or to the town’s website at www.Teutopolis.com and click on “Our Community”.
