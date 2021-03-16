EHS musical
Effingham High School will present "The Little Mermaid" April 22 through 25 at The Effingham Performance Center.
Tickets are available for $12 each at the EPC box office or at theepc.org.
Shelby County Art Show
The 2021 Shelby County Art Show will be held at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville.
To properly distance attendees, the Junior Show (K-12) is being shown at a different time from the Adult Show. The Upper Lobby, Gallery and Ballroom will have their creations open for viewing for longer hours than in the past: April 10, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and April 11, noon–5 p.m.
Judge Debbie Borries is offering to talk to individual artists the evening before on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. after she has completed her judging and ribbons have been awarded.
If a school is not going to be represented, students may still enter two pieces individually by completing the brochure form for junior entries and taking the work with form attached to Flourishes or Merle Norman on or before March 31. For questions email shelbycoart@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.
The adult show opening follows two weeks later, April 24 and 25 with registration due April 7. Opening times for the adult exhibit will follow the same format as for the junior exhibit.
