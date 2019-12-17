Coffee and tea tasting
The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is partnering with Starbucks to provide a coffee and tea tasting on Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. in the Luttrell Room for the Seniors With Attitude Group’s monthly meeting.
SWAG now meets at 11 a.m. the first Monday of every month at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library, with the next meeting scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Each month, SWAG provides an opportunity for senior citizens to meet with other senior citizens for learning, conversation, friendship and fun. Also, a door prize is given away at each monthly meeting.
The program has been running for over nine years and has a regular following.
“SWAG is a great place for seniors to get together and socialize,” said Programming Outreach Manager Catherine Bailey. “The monthly meeting provides opportunities for seniors to meet with friends and to make new friends.”
No registration is required to participate in SWAG.
For more information, contact Catherine Bailey, Programming Outreach Manager at 217-342-2464 or catherine@effinghamlibrary.org.
Memoir Writing Group
The memoir writing group will meet at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Luttrell Room.
Join this group of writers as they focus on writing about their life stories for their families and friends or just for themselves. This writing group welcomes newcomers and all level of writers. Typically meeting for two hours, participants are encouraged to bring writing they’ve worked on to share with the group.
At each meeting, possible writing prompts are shared. Each participant is encouraged to consider various aspects of their life story. The writing prompt or assignment to prepare for the January meeting is “Grandfathers: What are your memories of your grandfathers?” Each member may read their writing aloud.
During the meeting, participants also have 15 to 20 minutes to write about another topic that will be drawn from an envelope of prompt ideas. It, too, will be shared with the group.
Registration is required.
To register, call the library at 217-342-2464 ext. 1, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or register online at www.effinghamlibrary.org
